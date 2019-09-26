RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Five days after the Piparo mud volcano rattled the community, the ODPM is proposing an evacuation route.
It's not business as usual yet for citizens residing in Bamboo #3. Team Six went back to see the latest issues the residents are facing. Nneka Parsanlal has this story.
As the OWTU which represented former Petrotrin employees is now set to take ownership of the refinery, two former workers are sharing stories of the financial challenges they have been facing.
Wednesday, we showed you highlights of cyclist Emile Abraham winning the 35-lap event around Nelson Mandela Park on Tuesday.
A new event has been launched known as the Brooklyn and Vibes International Cycling Classic, with the race taking place on Monday on the streets of Woodbrook and Tragarette Road.
