The National Security Minister says that while social media has great effects in his view "this is the single largest threat we now have to democracy."
The Used Car Dealers Association is raising concerns over a seemingly new system that's been causing delays in the licensing process.
With some communities in Caroni still recovering from the flooding experienced last week, residents of New Street are hoping to avoid another major cleanup in the near future.
Economists and business owners say they see value in Venezuela migration. If they come to T&T, and become tax paying workers, the economy will grow.
Reported chaos in the civil court on Monday as litigants, lawyers and even the judge claim they were not informed their matters are no longer with Justice Carol Gobin, reassigned to the still to be opened Tobago Family Court.
