RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Reactions to CJ Speech

Reactions to CJ Speech

Senior Counsel Israel Khan is calling for a police investigation of accusations of misbehaviour in public office against the Chief Justice.

Justice Gobin: Registrar must answer

Justice Gobin: Registrar must answer

A call for the Registrar of the Supreme Court to respond to claims of forum shopping as it relates to the reassignment of the Chief Justice Vs Marcia Ayers Caesar matter.

Dr. Linda Baboolal Laid to Rest

Dr. Linda Baboolal Laid to Rest

As a woman heralded as a national icon, a lioness and a force to be reckoned with is laid to rest, the family of Dr. Linda Baboolal says she was never disappointed in her party.