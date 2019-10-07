RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
In a major investment in healthcare, the government has promised to deliver four new hospitals by November, 2021, at a total cost of around $4.06 Billion.
A fifty three billion dollar budget filled with incentives was today presented in the lower house in what was finance Minister Colm Imbert's fifth and final presentation before the 2020 general election.
The numbers are not adding for T&T's Women footballers, as the Former Caribbean champions are on the brink of elimination for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.