Beyond The Tape : Monday 04th November 2019 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Beyond The Tape : Monday 04th November 2019 Patients Turned Away Patients who sought dialysis treatment at the Scarborough Health Centre, were turned away on Monday morning, as they were informed by staff, no one was available to attend to their needs in light of health concerns. David John Williams Press Conference The General Elections for Trinidad and Tobago Football Association takes place on November 24th, but the mudslinging has begun. Prostate Cancer: Better Detection, Less Pain A quantum leap in the arsenal in the war against Prostate Cancer and good news for Men who are approaching their 40's and dreading their Prostate examination. MOEEI to Meet With PDA The Minster of Energy says he will be meeting with members of the Petroleum Dealers association next week to discuss a number of their concerns. Central Market Workers Say Market Being Mismanaged Claiming injustice, and that there are suspicious activities taking place at the Central Market, in Port-of-Spain, workers are threatening legal action against the City Corporation. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.