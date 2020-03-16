RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Trinidad and Tobago is closing itself off from the international community for the most part as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID 19 in this country.
The search is on for a number of suspects, following a police-involved shooting, in Morvant.
The appeal by the Prime Minister to bars and restaurants to close their doors as much as possible for the span of two weeks, is met with mostly positive but yet mixed reviews.
On Monday evening, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she is yet to receive a formal response to her letter to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley seeking bi-partisian discussions on the response to COVID-19.
One Epidemiologist attached to the Pan American Health Organization, addressing members of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce clears up many misconceptions about the novel coronavirus.