Beyond The Tape : Monday 06th January 2020 Jan 6, 2020

Supermarkets Warn Of Price Increases
Prices at Supermarkets across the country are expected to go up on a number of items. It's as a result of suppliers indicating increases on their end.

Pros & Cons of Sponsorship for Calypso Monarch
This year's Carnival season is seeing a return of the old calypso hits song in a new way and the return of the old way of judging the calypso monarch.

Update on Opening of New School Term
A hitch free start of the new school term, that has been the consensus of education officials as the nation's students hit schools for the first time in 2020.

Triple Murder in Arima
Imagine trying to contact your relatives via telephone without success, and upon paying a visit, discovering that their lives had been snuffed out by a person or persons unknown.

Terry Fenwick on T&T Coach of the National Football Team
Terry Fenwick says Trinidad and Tobago needs to get abreast with the times and abandon the old ways of playing football.