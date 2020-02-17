RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The country records five murders in twenty four hours, and in a bizzare twist, two alleged gunmen turned their guns on themselves after murdering the son of a known community leader in Diego Martin. Here's more.
Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Fitzgerald Hinds, says the amendments to the Interception of Communications Bill are solely to boost law enforcement, and not for any political reasons.
The Veteran Footballers Foundation held their 10th anniversary celebration on Sunday honouring three major contributors to the sport.
Tents owe the Housing Development Corporation some forty five million dollars in rent, but the Corporation won't be evicting.
NGC Couva Joylanders reigned supreme winning the National Panorama Medium Bands Finals competition, held for the first time in Tobago.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 17th February 2020
- Gunmen Kill One Another
- No Sea Stage
- Soca & Army Fete 2020
- Weekend Spotlight: Tree Planting at Pitch Lake
- 45m in unpaid HDC rent
- Veteran footballers function
- Here are your 2020 Calypso Monarch finalists
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 14th February 2020
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 10th February 2020