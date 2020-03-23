RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The ramifications of the social impact of COVID-19 are still being assessed.
A total of sixty- two Trinidad and Tobago nationals have returned to Tobago from countries in the Caribbean region and beyond.
Some people in Point Fortin, who are heeding the call to stay at home, were treated to lunch today.
A glimmer of hope if you find yourself on the breadline as a result of the fallout from COVID-19.
If the nineteen thousand persons who travelled into T&T within the last 14 days STAY HOME and self-quarantine for 14 days, T&T could be ahead of the Coronavirus curve.