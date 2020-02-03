RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sources within the PNM are tonight saying that THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles has turned down an offer of a diplomatic posting in exchange for his resignation as leader of the assembly.

Feteing in South for carnival is a limited treat for patrons, with the majority of big events hosted in and around the capital.