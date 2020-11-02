RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Three PNM party groups in Tobago are tonight indicating, they will not be supporting the candidate chosen to contest the Scarborough Calder Hall seat in the upcoming THA Elections.

Leader of the Unity of the People Nickocy Phillips says, he is ready to beat THA Chief Secretary and representative for Buccoo Mt. Pleasant Ancil Dennis, in the upcoming THA Elections. Phillips, who lives in Buccoo says, he intends to contest the seat. More from Elizabeth Williams.