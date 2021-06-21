RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Caribbean Airlines is reporting over 25 million US Dollars in losses for the first quarter of 2021.
Concerns have been raised in Tobago after a video went viral on social media of a police officer attached to who left house quarantine to cut grass to feed his animals last Saturday.
The Health Minister says active talks involving different arms of the Government, the White House and international health organisations are underway regarding whether Trinidad and Tobago will benefit from 500 million Pfizer vaccines being donated by the United States to low- and lower middle-income countries around the world.
The Gambling, Gaming and Betting Bill was passed in the Senate this evening but without the support of the six Opposition Senators who abstained.
As the Parliament is set to debate a bill on July 2nd for the establishment of a new pricing arrangement at the fuel pumps, will getting the oil refinery in Point-a-Pierre back up and running have an impact on the new pricing system?
A Moruga man has been charged with murder, in connection with a robbery that happened earlier this month.
