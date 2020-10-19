RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Chinese technology giant Huawei has begun its 2020 Seeds for the Future Programme. The cohort from T&T has been chosen and will and engage in a week of ICT studies.
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says the 2021 Budgetary estimates for the Water and Sewerage Authority does not suggest an intention on the part of the Government to reduce staff there.
COVID-19 has hit the Tobago arm of the Trinidad and Tobago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals really hard.
The Entertainment sector says it's ready to reopen and roll back measures safely- Chamber head Gabrial Faria calls for collaboration to make things happen...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- T&T Buccoo Reef Vessel Tour
- Beyond The Tape: Monday 19th October 2020
- Still No Date For Final Results From CXC
- T&T Expert Team To Visit FSO NABARIMA
- Narine Can Bowl Again
- Beyond The Tape: Friday 16th October 2020
- COVID & You
- UK to T&T: Let your citizens come home
- PM: No Dodging Of Property Tax Tobago Economy Is Dying Under COVID Restrictions
- DSS Arrests