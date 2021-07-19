RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Over in Tobago, many happy faces as street food and other local establishments reopened.
The company that owns the franchise rights for Burger King, Popeye's and Lil Ceasars in this country says that it has not made COVID vaccination mandatory for its workers.
A Trinidadian family living in Barbados is querying why they their eight month old baby has to undergo a PCR test to enter Trinidad...when the rest of family members have tested negative for COVID-19.
Street food is back out but the crowd were nowhere to be seen. Vendors report a slower than anticipated day.
Five held in south Trinidad, an 18-year-old arrested and gun Seized in Diego Martin during anti-crime exercises.