The Prime Minister is praising the business sector.. for helping to restore investor confidence in the local economy. Dr Rowley spoke at the opening.. of the 400-million-dollar Brix Hotel, in Cascade yesterday. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has more.
A woman is to lead the new special police unit that is to replace the soon-to-be dismantled Special Operations Response Team - SORT. She's an Assistant Commissioner of Police set to lead the newly-created National Operations Task Force. That's the word from acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob.
The opposition is criticising the Prime Minister’s statement.. that the death of a migrant Venezuelan baby ..at the hands of the T&T Coast Guard at sea was an accident.
Truckers have held a motorcade.. in memory of murder victim Keithisha Cudjoe whose body was found off a precipice in the Heights of Aripo on January 28th. They are calling on the authorities.. to do more to protect citizens.
