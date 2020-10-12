RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The 2021 budget was read, government to sell all State-owned gas stations and liberalise the fuel market… Girls topped the SEA and the limit on public gatherings was increased to 10, as the number of new COVID cases continue to decline
The World Health Organization is advising countries AGAINST lockdown measures in the global fight against COVID-19. In an interview with British magazine The Spectator, David Nabarro, World Health Organization special envoy for Covid-19, urged countries to develop better systems for controlling the deadly virus, so as to get their economies going again and get on with their lives.
Well needless to say President of PSA and NATUC, Watson Duke, is not pleased with the Prime Minister's comments on Saturday that public service workers are abusing the rotation system, due to "the weak management" in the service.
The families of three people, woke up to tragic news, this morning. A highway crash, in Chaguanas, has left three people dead. The crash happened, this morning, along the Uriah Butler Highway. TV6 spoke with the family, of one of the victims.