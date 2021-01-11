RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
As the election battle intensifies, jabs were thrown at one independent candidate...
The safety of the COVID-19 vaccine has come into question at least by the family of a medical practitioner in Florida, after the doctor died just two weeks after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
In keeping with the new normal that has resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Youth Parliament was held virtually for the first time on Monday.
There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases following the Christmas holidays.