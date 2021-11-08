RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
While some in the business community are applauding government for its gradual removal of th…
Prime Minister Rowley also revealed that there would be no further extension of the State of Emergency.
No surprise, says the Movement for Social Justice given the support that would be needed to further extend it.
NOBODY wants the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in Tobago, as the party is about lies, deceit, and hypocrisy. This from Pnm Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, as she spoke during the opening of her electoral office, in Signal Hill/Patience Hill, on Saturday.
Fresh from the COP26 climate conference in the UK, Prime Minister Rowley remains firm that Trinidad and Tobago stays in the oil and gas business.
Convinced the gas is clean energy, he posits that it cannot be compared to other serious hydrocarbon pollutants.
During his news conference at Piarco International Airport, the Prime Minister confirmed that Parliament will meet on Wednesday... to deliberate on the list of five nominees.. submitted by President Paula Mae Weekes for appointment the Police Service Commission.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- UNC Meets CWU On Democracy Concerns
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 05th November 2021
- MSJ: No Extension On SoE Not Surprising
- Nobody Wants The PDP
- Vaccinated people are dropping their guard
- Food Card Row
- T&T And The Future Of Hydocarbons
- UNC Concerned About POLSC Nominees
- Primary 3rd Dose Covid Vaccine Rollout
- Np Super, Premium Gas In Charlottevile