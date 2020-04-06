RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
"Colossal intervention," that's what the owner of one chain of restaurants tells us would be needed if such businesses are to close for an extended period.
Not only has the stay-at-home order been extended to the end of this month, as of Tuesday, all of your favourite restaurants will be closed for the next three weeks.
Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh is appealing to people who have hoarded stocks of chloroquine medicines in a misguided precaution against COVID-19 to return them to pharmacies...
Effective immediately, all people venturing into public spaces including groceries and pharmacies are advised to wear masks to cover their noses and mouths.
If you ever had to switch telecommunication networks, wouldn't you like to keep that number you and everyone you know have grown accustomed to?