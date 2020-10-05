RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The country had braced for impact ahead of the 2021 budget reading by Finance Minister Colm Imbert, anticipating stringent austerity measures.
THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis says, the Tobago House of Assembly will make the necessary adjustments, in light of receiving less funding than last year.
More disposable income for low wage earners, but soon owning a car may be out of their reach as government is removing concessions on the importation of all motor vehicles and the national petroleum company will be selling off all of its gas stations to private owners to adjust prices at the pump.
In these times when bad news seems to be the new normal…tonight we take you away to some feel good news of little good deeds that can make a great big impact.