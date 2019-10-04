Beyond The Tape : Friday 04th September 2019 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Beyond The Tape : Friday 04th September 2019 Opening Of Family Court In Tobago Tobago finally has a Family Court. PM Turns SOD At Sangre Grande Hospital Prime Minister Rowley is calling on the public to take care of themselves. He says that's the best version of national healthcare there can be. Strike Back Continues In Western Division Operation Strike Back Two continued in Carenage, and reporter Joshua Seemungal, as well as cameraman Brandon Benoit followed along. Chambers CEO Pushes Privatization Agenda Ahead Of Budget Less tax, more tax incentives. This is what the Chamber of Industry and Commerce is hoping to hear in the 2020 budget, to be presented on Monday. Electronic Reforms To Streamline Business & Trade Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon announced that soon electronic access to government services and payments would soon be available, allowing for ease of business and trade both domestically and internationally. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.