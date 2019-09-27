Beyond The Tape : Friday 27th September 2019 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Boxing Weigh In Saturday's card at the Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Chaguanas has been postponed. Beyond The Tape : Friday 27th September 2019 Aranguez Farmers Affected By Floods After heavy rainfall on Monday, farmlands in Aranguez South are still under water. Dispute Over Community Centre A dispute has been brewing between the President of the Longdenville Village Council and the Councillor for the area. Griffith: Justice System Favouring Criminals The present criminal justice system appears to be flawed and, at times favouring criminal elements. Collapsed Road Residents of Highlands Trace, in Moriah, Tobago are worried about their community would be cut off from the rest of their village. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesLife After Petrotrin Part TwoBeyond The Tape : Friday 27th September 2019Collapsed RoadFour charged with soldier's murderBeyond The Tape: Thursay 26th September 2019Life After Petrotrin Part ThreeBrace for Water ShortageMorning Edition September 27th 2019Boxing Weigh InGriffith: Justice System Favouring Criminals