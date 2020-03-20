RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
On the International Day of Forests, countries are encouraged to undertake efforts to promote its forests.
One hundred persons will provide contact-tracing services from as early as this weekend, staffers for Couva Hospital has been identified as testing has been ramped up by CARPHA, all in a bid to slow the spread of COVID 19 in T&T.
Produce vendors in Lower Charlotte Street, part of what is now known as China Town, are now practicising social distances on the instructions of the Mayor of Port of Spain.
Trinidad and Tobago sailor Andrew Lewis says his Olympic Games preparations are coming along very smoothly despite the outbreak of the coronavirus.
We switch our attention to our second part of our feature on Trinidad and Tobago fast-bowler Anderson Phillip.
