Beyond The Tape : Friday 17th January 2020 Jan 17, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Beyond The Tape : Friday 17th January 2020 PM on Internal Elections Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is keenly anticipating the outcome of Sunday's internal elections of the PNM Tobago Council. Opposition Weighs in on Crime Situation Stop blaming crime on fictional characters- It's the Opposition's response to National Security Minister Stuart Young as they deny engaging criminals. Missing Father of two A joint police and family search, began this afternoon, for a missing father of two. Mr Killa on Soca's Influence Defending International Soca Monarch and Grenadian Soca star Hollice Mapp is defending the influence of Soca music on the society. MSJ: Young's Remarks Reckless The Movement for Social Justice feels National Security Minister Stuart Young is out of line. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.