In response to the matter, Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee President believes it's a conversation that needs to take place.
As the Caura Health Facility advances to capacity, relatives of the critically ill ask for more humane treatment.
There are now 62 active COVID-19 cases in Tobago, two patients are in ICU, and some 30 samples are awaiting results.
The Prime Minister is calling on those who do not need to move around for any essential reasons to "batten down for the next two weeks."
The Minister of youth development on Friday visited a group of Mayo men we highlighted earlier this week.
On Wednesday the men pleaded with the management of Trinidad Cement Limited to allow them to continue planting food crops on the company's land.
Hours after Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says he was brought to tears when he caught sight of the Brain Lara Promenade on Friday morning.
