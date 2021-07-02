RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
After they were caught inside the Residence Nightclub, back in January, 85 people have been now been charged.
And, drinking a beer in Arima, leads to a man being arrested, and fined three-thousand dollars.
The fuel subsidy on diesel would remain in effect once the proposed new system for fuel prices at the pump takes effect until the COVID crisis ends.=
Tobago's covid-19 deaths have increased to 27, with the passing of a 78 year -old male with comorbidities. This was revealed on Friday during Tobago's covid-19 wrap sheet. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Seven-year old Zamar Chapman wants to be a news presenter in the future. She sat down with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams, to explain what sparked her interest in the media.
After picking up a bronze in the Pan Am Track Cycling Championships in Peru recently, T&T rider Alexi Costa does not have a chance to take a breather.
The year 2020 saw reductions in revenue to the tune of over two billion dollars for the NGC Group, but the first quarter of 2021 is already showing promising signs, with profits after tax stabilising significantly.
