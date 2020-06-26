RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ANIAH & FATHER LAID TO REST

As two-year-old Aniah Jaggernauth, and her father Seldon Mc Leod, are laid to rest, a man remains in police custody, in connection with the double murder.

COLIN MURRAY ON WINDIES PREPARATIONS FOR ENGLAND S

Local cricket analyst Colin Murray says the West Indies batsmen must support the bowlers if the Caribbean cricketers are to have a chance of coming out on top against the Englishmen in next month's Test series.