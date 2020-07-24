RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
July 27th 1990 attempted coup survivor, Wendell Eversley, walked from the A--NR Robinson International Airport, on Friday to the grave of Former Prime Minister and President A.N.R Robinson.
President of the Prison Officers' Association, Ceron Richards, claims the investigation into the 2015 jailbreak, was a Sham and a cover-up by authorities.
A special flight is now being arranged for citizens of this country who are studying abroad who are now in Trinidad and Tobago and wish to return to school.
In September, last year severe flooding affected hundreds of people, in different parts of the country.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- T&T ramps up as Tropical Storm Gonzalo inches closer
- Dr. Warns of Possibility of Second Wave for T&T
- Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies placed under Tropical Storm watch
- PM on Refinery Closure & General Election Votes
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 21st July 2020
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 24th July 2020
- Kamla: Make T&T Great Again
- Coup Survivor Walks
- Claxton Bay Sisters Part 2
- Cerron Richards Calls Investigation Into Jailbreak