RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
One COVID positive patient is tonight speaking about her experience at the COVID facility at the Fort in Tobago.
Between last week Friday and yesterday, Tobago recorded fifty-eight new COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths.
On the day T&T breaks its record of daily positive COVID-19 cases, its vaccination drive ramps up.
Insurance Coverage for police officers is being explored.
The National Primary Schools' Principals Association is in full support of the postponement of the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam, but it still has some concerns. But beyond the postponement,
The Finance Minister says his Ministry must revisit its original plan for the salary Relief Grant for the Month of May.