With the announcement by the Government to allow tour operators to conduct their tours at half occupancy at the Bucco Reef and the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, several concerns were raised by Diane Hadad Chairperson of the Tobago Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce as well as Lorraine Pouchet President of the Trinidad and Tobago Incoming Tour Operators Association who spoke with Host of Morning Edition Fazeer Mohammed on the easing of the restrictions.