The name "Aboud" is synonymous with the business community in Trinidad and Tobago, so it was no surprise that President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud, was present at the unveiling of a pair of symbolic lions at the foot of Chinatown on Tuesday.
Every night more and more communities are coming out to host their own candlelight vigils in remembrance of murdered woman Andrea Bharatt.
In the community of Biche, hundreds took to the streets Wednesday evening.
Over 70 drivers have been ticketed for traffic offences; three people arrested as police seize a gun and other items, in Morvant; and a man gets two years in prison, for a New Year's Day burglary.
Political Leader of the Patriotic Democratic Party, Watson Duke, is calling on the Prime Minister to sit down with all the parties involved in the THA deadlock and have a conversation on the way forward.
