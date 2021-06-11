RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Government maintains it would not be borrowing money from the International Monetary Fund.
Writer and performer Kyle Hernandez of Trinidad is receiving death threats, following a performance he did on local television station WESN, where he seemed to insult not only Tobagonians but the national bird of the island.
A number of elderly persons in Tobago 60 years and older, who were not registered to be vaccinated, were turned away for a second day at the three health centres on the island.
Friday was day number two of the alphabetical system for walk-ins to get COVID-19 vaccines.
Five thousand and Ninety three Sinoharm vaccines have been administered which resulted in over159 thousand persons in T&T either being partially or fully vaccinated against COVID 19.