OPENING OF POLICE FOOTBALL

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith believes the refurbishment of the Police Football Ground could be a sign of positive things to come in football.

CELEBRATING 60 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Now to a story of true love in good times and even in tough times between 87 year-old Raymond De Silva and his 78 year old blushing bride Grace.