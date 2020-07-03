RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cops send $$ message to gov't

Police officers have been through a lot these past days, what with the heightened protests, physical attacks and even verbal attacks in the media from commentators yet, they continue to show up and do their jobs.

National recovery team to tackle unrest

In breaking his silence on the days of protests in the Capital City that caused a shutdown of businesses on Tuesday, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley sets up a recovery team.