Crime Wrap

A Chaguanas man is found dead, at his home, with a face wound.

A Penal man appears in court on child porn charges.

And, a San Juan woman is accused of stealing nearly one thousand dollars in groceries.

Vaccine Hesitancy A Concern Says New CARICOM Chair

The Prime Minister says "strategic engagement and advocacy with high-level office holders in key capitals and international institutions" during his six-month term as the chairman of Caricom "have resulted in offers of vaccines."