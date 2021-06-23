RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morning News Brief: 24th June, 2021

Morning News Brief: 24th June, 2021

I told the country when I was in isolation. I told the country when I can be vaccinated. The Minster of Health actually told the country the date on which I could be vaccinated.

Minister On Crime

Minister On Crime

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds says a frontal approach to fighting crime is necessary in Tobago, especially in light of several seizures of drugs, arms and ammunition, and persons breaking the public health regulations. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Minister Hinds and has this report.

Good Nutrition In COVID Environment

Good Nutrition In COVID Environment

Good health and nutrition are even more important in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. People with comorbidities have been disproportionately affected in relation to serious illness and death. 

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

12 Venezuelans have been charged for illegal entry and 2 men are arrested for selling a fake PS4 console.

Deaths And P1 Variant :MOH Perspective

Deaths And P1 Variant :MOH Perspective

The COVID-19 death toll in recent months has continued to spark increasing concern among the population for reasons including the presence of the P1 variant, the decreasing age gap...