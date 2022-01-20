RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Attorney-at-Law Dinesh Rambally, in conjunction with four other attorneys, has written to Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob asking for a number of items to be disclosed surrounding the use of tear gas by police at a protest at the Queens Park Savannah last Sunday.
Don't take the vaccine! It's the bold call by TTResponse, a group of Evangelical pastors, who say both the virus, and the vaccine, are nothing short of bio-weapons.
The use of chemical irritants is authorized under the Use of Force Policy of both 2019 and 2011.
This from General Secretary of the Police Social and Welfare Association Sgt. Ancil Forde who also notes that there must be accountability.
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, has received congratulations from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley , as well as Opposition Leader Kamla Persad- Bissessar, and other political leaders in this country on her resounding victory in her country's General Elections Wednesday.
The Minister of Education stands her ground on the planned reopening of school.
Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly tells the TV6 Morning Edition that children have been away from the classroom for far too long, noting that it has been to the detriment of some.
The covid19 pandemic has affected many. Several people have lost their jobs while others are wondering how can they save during this covid19 pandemic with increased prices for basic goods.