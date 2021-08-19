RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Ministry of Works and Transport, the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Planning are rejecting claims by some local government representatives that they have fallen down on the job resulting in flooding.
Several communities remain cut off from the rest of the country.
As severe flooding has affected parts central Trinidad.
Personal Safety and Security Training Ltd. officers contracted to work at NAPA, have been receiving irregular salary payments for the last three years...
Residents, beware. If you live in an area where there are landslips the threat persists even after the initial event.
Last week Jeannie taught you the proper way to wax your legs. Well in Your Best Self segment we focus on the Eyebrows, Upper Lip and the Chin.
