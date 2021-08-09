RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Villa limes during the pandemic seem to be a new fad in some areas of Tobago and police are concerned...
There was a police chase where shots were fired at officers in Orange Hill road, while a 32 year-old woman appears in court, charged with fraud.
A home invasion leaves one man dead and another man hospitalised.
And, a day care principal charged in the death of a toddler, is released on bail.
Let vaccinated persons get on with their lives, and let unvaccinated persons continue in lockdown.
On Monday marked the first day health authorities began the distribution of COVID vaccines donated by Canada.
A newborn baby is now motherless. The seriousness of COVID-19 in relation to pregnant women has become even more worrisome, as this country has marked the first death in that regard.