Vaccination Drive Slows Down

Forty-one thousand, Five hundred and forty-five persons in T&T have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but things aren't ramping up just yet.

Michael Alexander Latest Update

He may be out of the Tokyo Olympics because of injuries following an accident earlier this year, but Michael Alexander is making slow progress and says he wants to represent T&T in the future.

Crime Wrap

Since the COVID regulations came into play, police have dished out over eight thousand tickets to people found in violation.