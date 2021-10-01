RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
TV6's pre budget show ahead of the Monday's 2022 Budget presentation.
The Attorney General says he is not the Government but is it's attorney at law, as he spoke about the legal challenge now before the Courts regarding the process as outlined in the Constitution for the appointment of Gary Griffith as the Acting Police Commissioner.
Time is of the essence, suggests High Court Judge Nadia Kangaloo as she aims to resolve the interpretation matter in the process of appointing Gary Griffith to act as police commissioner on the eve of expiration of McDonald Jacob's acting stint.
Two charged with the murder of a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old man is charged with a triple homicide. The victims are all members of his family.
One nominee for the post of member of the Police Service Commission has bowed out and his nomination has been withdrawn by the President.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- New Us Travel Vaccination Requirements
- Beyond The Tape- Friday 1st October 2021
- BALL ROOM DANCING LAUNCH
- Beyond The Tape : Thursday 30th September 2021
- THE PANDEMIC ECONOMY: EPISODE FIVE
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 29th September 2021
- I Was Fired
- GRIFFITH INTERRETATION UPDATE
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 01st September 2021
- Two Water Protests