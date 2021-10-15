RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
There was a development overnight with regard to the one aspect of the High Court Judge's ruling yesterday which invalidated two Acting Police Commissioner appointments.
Opposition leader Kamal Persad Bisssessar holds a media briefing announcing on Friday, announcing that on Thursday, she filed a motion to start the process of removing President Paula Mae Weekes from office.
Health officials are making an urgent plea for people in Tobago to be vaccinated, against COVID-19.
The PNM Tobago Council has revealed its slate of 15 candidates to contest the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly elections.
The High Court ruling on Thursday deemed the appointments of Gary Griffith and Mc Donald Jacob to Act as Police Commissioner void and unconstitutional.