In 2019, close to 50 women were murdered mainly by men they knew and shared intimate relationships with 2020 has kicked off seemingly following the same trend.
Our guests, social worker and CEO of NGO Jabulous, Salorne Mc Donald, President of the Coalition against domestic violence, attorney-at-law, Roberta Clarke and clinical psychologist Kelly McFarlane.
It's difficult to get into a discussion of the sexes we're not about victim shaming nor are we about generalizations but data show women are being killed by men they know intimate partner violence. women go through the same stresses, physical emotional and psychological abuse, infidelity, rejection, abandonment, but our headlines don't say woman stabs lover, what makes life's challenges more hurtful for men?