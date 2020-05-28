Tags

WASA ADMITS TO CHALLENGES

WASA says it is doing all it can to supply potable water to as many communities as possible, but its reservoir levels are less than adequate, due to two consecutive dry seasons.

GRANTS APPROVED

Fifty-one Grants have been approved, to the tune of one point three million dollars, via the Business Development Unit of the Division of Community Development.