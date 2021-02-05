An upset Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said there is no court link to the killing of Andrea Bharatt.
Speaking to the Express by phone the top cop knocked a Newsday newspaper report which stated the focus of the police investigation into the kidnapping and murder of Bharatt has shifted from a crime of opportunity to whether she was deliberately targeted by an organised crime syndicate.
Griffith said this false and irresponsible
report has caused panic and fear among court workers.
"Persons are mortified right now, many of the women working throughout the court system they are very concerned and are questioning that if this is true, they will be monitored and targeted. This has caused mass panic throughout the country,. That's why I said Newsday always gets the bronze medal of newspapers, irresponsible!" said Griffith.
The Commissioner said he wants to set the record straight and allay the fears of many- there is no court link.
"We have absolutely no evidence or reports to confirm that at this time. There are no witnesses, no reports to substantiate those statements (by Newsday)," said Griffith.
Bharatt worked as a court clerk at the Arima magistrates court.
On January 29 she left work and took a "H" taxi to get to her Arima home.
Her body was found on a precipice at the heights of Aripo on Thursday.
Griffith said investigations are continuing.