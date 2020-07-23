Just over a week ago, Samsung published on its social media channels a series of posts featuring a liquid symbol. The symbol, a bronze hue with matte finish, shifts into shapes, mirroring the seamless functions the Galaxy devices offer.
These striking visuals will now be featured on the façades of iconic landmarks around the world, giving Galaxy fans a taste of what’s to come on August 5. The installation made its debut at the COEX building in Seoul on July 23, followed by appearances at Times Square in New York, FNAC in Madrid, Piccadilly and Waterloo in London, and Central Railway Station in Warsaw.
“As the world faces unprecedented times, connections with people and access to information are more important than ever. As a leading brand, we have a responsibility to help society move forward,” said Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our first virtual Galaxy Unpacked will be broadcasting from Korea, where we will be revealing new products focused on meaningful innovations that make this promise possible, and this campaign is designed to give our consumers an early glimpse. We encourage you to join us on August 5th to learn more.”
Samsung has always designed products that empower people to connect, create and communicate more easily, with new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly wherever they go.
What will Samsung reveal at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2020? Check out the video for more clues. The Unpacked event takes place online on August 5 via https://news.samsung.com/latin/