November 14, 2019. Trinidad and Tobago, Port of Spain. Samsung Electronics has announced a fresh software update for the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ and S10 5G that introduces more powerful Galaxy Note10 features to the flagship lineup. Now, in addition to enjoying the diverse range of Note10 features that were added in the S10’s most recent update, users will be able to access all-new smart multimedia and Wi-Fi functions that streamline connections and take content creation to the next level.
Let’s take a closer look at how some of the Note10’s innovative and convenient features work on the Galaxy S10.
Enjoy Enriching Multimedia Experiences and Seamless Connectivity
The latest Galaxy S10 software update brings a more streamlined and seamless user experience to the device. The Gallery allows you to find your favorite photos quickly by refining searches with keywords.
Discovering new songs, movies or TV shows is also easier with the improved device search, which brings up content recommendations from multimedia streaming apps. With the addition of Media & Devices to Quick Panel, you can easily control your multimedia experience across devices with just the Galaxy S10.
Auto Hotspot offers an easy solution for transforming your Galaxy S10 into a Wi-Fi hub. After an initial setup, the feature will let the Galaxy S10 establish a hotspot automatically with other devices if they share the same Samsung account or family account. By offering troubleshooting guides and alerts, Wi-Fi Tips ensures your mobile connection will be stable and secure.
Capture Your Vision
Launched in September, the previous software update brought Note10’s powerful creativity tools to the Galaxy S10. You can now add a personal touch to videos with fun, vibrant drawings – no S Pen required – with the device’s infinitely expressive AR Doodle function. With the camera’s enhanced Super steady video stabilization, you’ll never have to worry about shaky clips, even when the action heats up. Plus, capture crystal clear selfies after dark with Night Mode on the front camera.
A Pocket-sized Multimedia Suite
Users are already able to edit their favorite clips right on their smartphone thanks to the Galaxy S10’s Video Editor feature, but with the updated Samsung DeX, transforming your clips into dynamic videos is easier than ever before. Simply connect the device to a PC or Mac with a USB cable and you’ll be able to trim, edit, and personalize your clips with precision on Samsung DeX.