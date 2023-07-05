A 41-year old woman from Pleasantville, San Fernando died in an accident on the south-bound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway in Caroni early this morning. She was driving her black Kia Sportage when it crashed. She was the only occupant of the vehicle. Details in the TV6 News @ 7.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A 41-year old woman from Pleasantville, San Fernando died in an accident on the south-bound…
This morning, Attorney at Law Nafessa Mohammed is joining us to discuss a major ruling in th…
The CARICOM community is very beneficial to the Caribbean region and one expert is suggestin…
On this 50th anniversary of the establishment of The Caribbean Community and Common Market, …
Former T&T women's footballer Kennya YAYA Cordner, intends to change football teams soon…
The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association says it is good to see improvements in …
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- WOMAN KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT
- BODY BURNT IN CAR
- BURNT REMAINS FOUND IN VEHICLE
- CARICOM TIME CAPSULE PLACED IN CHAGUARAMAS
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 04th July 2023
- WHAT'S WRONG WITH WI CRICKET?
- Morning Edition: 4th July 2023
- UNC STANDS BY CANDIDATE
- TIME CAPSULE PLANTED AS CARICOM CELEBRATES 50
- Morning Edition: 5th July 2023