Crime Default Image | placeholders
Bridget Ramsumir, 20, of Endeavour Road, was charged with the murder of Ghandi Ramlochan, of Queen's, New York, before Chaguanas Magistrate Duane Murray earlier today.
 
Ghandi, 66, arrived in Trinidad on July 1st, 2023, and was last seen alive by his relatives on July 2nd, 2023, in the company of a woman.
 
A missing person’s report was made on the next day when he did not return home and calls to his cellular phone went unanswered.
 
The victim’s remains were found inside a burnt car on Monday 3rd July 2023 along the Caroni Bank Road.
 
Ramsumir was arrested in connection with the matter last Tuesday and charged following instructions given by the DPP this Monday.
 
The matter was adjourned to September 27th.
 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3D GHOST GUNS FOUND

3D GHOST GUNS FOUND

Police Commissioner Erla Christopher has praised the Specialist Unit of Trinidad and Tobago …