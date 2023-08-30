Bridget Ramsumir, 20, of Endeavour Road, was charged with the murder of Ghandi Ramlochan, of Queen's, New York, before Chaguanas Magistrate Duane Murray earlier today.
Ghandi, 66, arrived in Trinidad on July 1st, 2023, and was last seen alive by his relatives on July 2nd, 2023, in the company of a woman.
A missing person’s report was made on the next day when he did not return home and calls to his cellular phone went unanswered.
The victim’s remains were found inside a burnt car on Monday 3rd July 2023 along the Caroni Bank Road.
Ramsumir was arrested in connection with the matter last Tuesday and charged following instructions given by the DPP this Monday.
The matter was adjourned to September 27th.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
One day ahead of the biggest fireworks display in the country, the Fireworks Sufferers Assoc…
While the focus is on CPL right now, we turn our attention to Team Red Force for a change.
T&TEC is reporting the highest consumer electricity usage in its history, as Trinidad an…
Desell Josiah Austin has succeeded Kwasi Robinson to become the new Chairman of the Tunapuna…
Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher has made a plea for anyone who may have taken packet…
Police Commissioner Erla Christopher has praised the Specialist Unit of Trinidad and Tobago …
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- San Fernando Parkade Opens to Public
- WOMAN CHARGED IN NY MAN'S MURDER
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 30th August 2023
- Morning Edition: 28th August 2023
- Arima man gunned down
- TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO CHEER SPORT PROGRAMME
- ERICA WILLIAMS: T&T NOT DOING BADLY
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 29th August 2023
- CRIME IMPACTING TTPOST, WASA, TTEC SERVICE
- Bowl Them Out: 30th August 2023