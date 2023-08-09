US GHOST GUN RESTRICTIONS

The U.S. Supreme Court has revived Federal Ghost Gun restrictions, according to a CNN report, by a vote of 5 to 4.
Ghost guns are kits that a user can buy online to assemble a fully-functional firearm.
They have no serial numbers, do not require background checks and provide no transfer record so that they can be easily traced.
The Court has agreed to freeze a lower court order that prevented the government from regulating the ghost guns as firearms under federal law.
Details in the TV6 News @ 7.